Citigroup Cuts Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target to $51.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $63.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on APLS. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.3 %

APLS stock opened at $29.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $73.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $196.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.00 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 138.32% and a negative net margin of 52.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $1,340,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 191.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,144,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,845,000 after buying an additional 1,409,707 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,401,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,750,000 after acquiring an additional 452,753 shares during the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,329,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 345,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,242,000 after purchasing an additional 22,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altitude Crest Partners Inc. raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% in the first quarter. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. now owns 287,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,886,000 after purchasing an additional 135,077 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

