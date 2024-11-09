CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 48,203.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 50,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 50,614 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 16.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 352,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,267,000 after purchasing an additional 49,630 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in CMS Energy by 79.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 731,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,569,000 after purchasing an additional 325,101 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in CMS Energy by 159.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 29,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 18,267 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 402.6% in the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 19,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS stock opened at $67.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $54.70 and a 52 week high of $72.40.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CMS. StockNews.com lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CMS Energy

About CMS Energy

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.