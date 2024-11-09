Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGI opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $7.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $86.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 220,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 97,091 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 87,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 31,545 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,681,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,812,000 after purchasing an additional 48,443 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 97,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 12,506 shares during the period. 72.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

