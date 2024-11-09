Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

CON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Price Performance

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. ( NYSE:CON Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

CON opened at $19.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.70. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $489.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.61 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Concentra Group Holdings Parent will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th.

About Concentra Group Holdings Parent

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

