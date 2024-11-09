Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 51 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,064 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the second quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Cigna Group news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $394.00 price objective (up from $392.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

CI stock opened at $319.83 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $253.95 and a twelve month high of $370.83. The firm has a market cap of $88.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $63.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.58 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. Analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.83%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.