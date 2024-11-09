Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 131.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,438 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Kenvue by 23.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 134,565,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,773,000 after buying an additional 25,238,112 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,789,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,294,000 after purchasing an additional 17,908,497 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Kenvue by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,510,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,880,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783,258 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Kenvue by 16,051.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,813,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,752,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Kenvue by 21.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,444,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546,362 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KVUE shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $23.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.53. The company has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $23.72.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.38%.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.