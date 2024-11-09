Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PZA. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,525,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,991,000 after purchasing an additional 155,198 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,049,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,534,000 after buying an additional 340,574 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,589,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,875,000 after buying an additional 136,114 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,306,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,930,000 after acquiring an additional 40,922 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,206,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,571,000 after acquiring an additional 195,202 shares during the period.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $23.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.84. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $24.29.

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

