Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $1,049,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,378.43. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $161,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,928,780.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,469 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,378.43. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,440 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NEM. Scotiabank lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Veritas raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.85.

Newmont Stock Performance

Newmont stock opened at $45.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.34. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $58.72.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Newmont’s revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -65.79%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

