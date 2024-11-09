Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 35.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $211.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.68 and its 200 day moving average is $201.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $167.39 and a twelve month high of $215.82.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

