Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,714 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 904,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,464,000 after acquiring an additional 30,436 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 285,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,773,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 267,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,092,000 after purchasing an additional 21,721 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 221,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,189,000 after purchasing an additional 15,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 193,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,600,000 after buying an additional 31,969 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $155.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.52. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

