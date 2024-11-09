Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 957.1% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3,088.9% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $137.21 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.60 and a 1-year high of $143.20. The company has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.32 and a 200-day moving average of $134.81.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.04). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.09%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.94.

In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 8,234 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $1,134,562.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,818.61. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 8,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $1,134,562.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,818.61. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $179,856.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $169,414.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,622 shares of company stock valued at $4,172,740 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

