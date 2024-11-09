Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.82 and traded as high as $1.73. Cortexyme shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 522,822 shares.
Cortexyme Price Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.40.
Cortexyme Company Profile
Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as for the treatment of oral squamous cell carcinoma, periodontitis, and coronavirus infection.
