Creative Planning Increases Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 27.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Coupang were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Coupang by 1.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 171,350,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,027 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Coupang by 31.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,865,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,015,000 after purchasing an additional 18,894,909 shares during the last quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its stake in Coupang by 1.9% in the first quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 8,693,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,657,000 after purchasing an additional 159,900 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Coupang by 9.6% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,942,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,289,000 after purchasing an additional 693,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Coupang by 26.3% in the second quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Trading Down 3.6 %

Coupang stock opened at $24.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.81.

Insider Activity at Coupang

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $4,672,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,969,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,005,674.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coupang news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $4,672,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,969,421 shares in the company, valued at $46,005,674.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $2,295,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,476,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,429,340.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 451,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,208,354 and have sold 400,956 shares valued at $9,245,164. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CLSA upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Coupang from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

