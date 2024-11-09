Creative Planning Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Breakwater Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 53,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of BBEU opened at $58.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.79 and a 200 day moving average of $60.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.84.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed European countries. BBEU was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

