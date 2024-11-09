Creative Planning Raises Stake in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 48.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,991 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 18,438 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 235,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 17,784 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of MD stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.64. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $511.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Pediatrix Medical Group’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MD. StockNews.com raised Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Laura A. Linynsky sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $78,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,783.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pediatrix Medical Group news, CFO C Marc Richards sold 17,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $175,775.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,497.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura A. Linynsky sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $78,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,783.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,538 shares of company stock valued at $373,664. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Further Reading

