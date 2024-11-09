CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Holdings Increased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,249 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CRH were worth $4,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CRH by 35,497.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,082,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $438,455,000 after buying an additional 5,068,682 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of CRH by 36,503.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,838,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825,752 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of CRH by 2,199.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,342,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,092 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 1,095.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,275,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in CRH by 103.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,642,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $348,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,589 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRH stock opened at $100.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.11. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $58.12 and a 52 week high of $102.45.

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CRH plc will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on CRH in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.90.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

