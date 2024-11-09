Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Position Reduced by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,304 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Crocs were worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Crocs alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Crocs by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $801,346,000 after purchasing an additional 76,460 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 15.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $159,235,000 after buying an additional 142,944 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 901,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,634,000 after buying an additional 11,986 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Crocs by 12.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 790,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,322,000 after buying an additional 89,610 shares during the period. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its stake in Crocs by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 521,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,141,000 after acquiring an additional 32,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crocs news, Director John B. Replogle bought 2,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.60 per share, with a total value of $252,224.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,630.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Crocs from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Williams Trading raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Crocs

Crocs Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CROX stock opened at $101.30 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.16 and a 12 month high of $165.32. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.49.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 49.70%. Crocs’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

Crocs Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.