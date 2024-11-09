CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

CSWI stock opened at $420.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $362.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.48. CSW Industrials has a fifty-two week low of $167.27 and a fifty-two week high of $422.09. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.78.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

Insider Transactions at CSW Industrials

Institutional Trading of CSW Industrials

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total value of $393,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,334,891.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 70 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 508.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

