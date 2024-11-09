Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Price Target to $100.00

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Astera Labs from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Astera Labs from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Astera Labs from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Astera Labs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.36.

Shares of ALAB opened at $99.30 on Tuesday. Astera Labs has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $99.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.87.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $113.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.50 million. The company’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Astera Labs will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Astera Labs news, Director Stefan A. Dyckerhoff sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.70, for a total value of $4,485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,626,644.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stefan A. Dyckerhoff sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.70, for a total transaction of $4,485,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,626,644.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 42,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $1,701,698.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 333,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,482,353.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 614,458 shares of company stock valued at $36,455,841.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Astera Labs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,268,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,514,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,514,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $37,095,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the first quarter worth $33,141,000.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

