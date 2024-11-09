DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,940 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,106,341 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $237,697,000 after purchasing an additional 375,600 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19,851.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 208,491 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,512,000 after buying an additional 207,446 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,209,892,000 after acquiring an additional 166,687 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 40.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 545,045 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $117,103,000 after acquiring an additional 156,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 65.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 278,338 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $59,801,000 after purchasing an additional 110,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $202.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.77. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $110.07 and a one year high of $239.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.53.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.14% and a net margin of 8.46%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DKS. Citigroup reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $247.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.62.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

