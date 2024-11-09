Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 94.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 21.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 63,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $2,650,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,318,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,872,000 after buying an additional 34,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $181.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.43. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.22 and a twelve month high of $193.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $60.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.88, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.58). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 410.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. HSBC raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.68.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

