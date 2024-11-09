Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Dillard’s from $202.00 to $194.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Dillard’s from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Dillard’s Price Performance

NYSE DDS opened at $403.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $370.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $399.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.86. Dillard’s has a 1 year low of $286.39 and a 1 year high of $476.48.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 34.29% and a net margin of 9.94%. Dillard’s’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dillard’s will post 31.2 EPS for the current year.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 2.46%.

Insider Activity at Dillard’s

In other news, Director Robert C. Connor purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $346.82 per share, with a total value of $34,682.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 78,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,051,960. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dillard’s

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the third quarter worth approximately $611,000. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 90.8% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 5.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 38.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,051 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 15.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 394,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,255,000 after acquiring an additional 52,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

