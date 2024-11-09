Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Duolingo by 5.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 8.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 33.3% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 19.8% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $470,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,855,113.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $470,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,855,113.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 17,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.27, for a total value of $3,646,086.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,417,183.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,374 shares of company stock worth $15,802,382. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Duolingo from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $183.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $271.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duolingo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Duolingo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.44.

Duolingo Price Performance

DUOL opened at $326.89 on Friday. Duolingo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.05 and a twelve month high of $330.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.76.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $192.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.19 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

