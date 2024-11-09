Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Insider Sells $22,224,561.93 in Stock

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) insider Craig Arnold sold 61,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.97, for a total value of $22,224,561.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 506,360 shares in the company, valued at $182,780,769.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE ETN opened at $366.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $144.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $328.30 and a 200-day moving average of $319.74. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $217.61 and a 52-week high of $369.29.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

ETN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $374.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on Eaton from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Eaton in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.28.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 19.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 78,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,616,000 after buying an additional 12,689 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in Eaton by 26.9% during the first quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 302.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 17,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

