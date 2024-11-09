Ellis Investment Partners LLC Acquires 157 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,361 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.9% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,279,000 after purchasing an additional 41,880 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 34.9% in the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after acquiring an additional 20,394 shares in the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 93.2% during the first quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.0% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 31,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 23.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,492,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,130,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,400 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $178.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $127.90 and a one year high of $191.75.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $217.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.90.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.03, for a total value of $130,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,894,812.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.03, for a total value of $130,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,024 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,812.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $1,898,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 330,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,741,643.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,552 shares of company stock worth $40,287,253 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

