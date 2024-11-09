Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC decreased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EBS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 240.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 881,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 623,201 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 14.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,631,000 after buying an additional 436,911 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 741,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after buying an additional 316,700 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 1,314.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 273,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 253,960 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 542,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 233,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $11.78 on Friday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The firm has a market cap of $623.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($1.35). Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 53.26%. The business had revenue of $254.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EBS. Benchmark increased their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rodman & Renshaw reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

