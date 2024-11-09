Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.63.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, November 4th.
ESI opened at C$3.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.47. Ensign Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$1.94 and a 52-week high of C$3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$554.68 million, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 0.97.
Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.
