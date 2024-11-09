EnSilica (LON:ENSI) Trading Down 2.7% – Here’s Why

EnSilica plc (LON:ENSI – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 39.15 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 39.15 ($0.51). Approximately 722,276 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 238% from the average daily volume of 213,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.25 ($0.52).

EnSilica Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of £38.16 million, a PE ratio of 1,305.03 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 49.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 49.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.97, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

EnSilica Company Profile

EnSilica plc designs and supplies custom radio frequency, mmWave, mixed signal, and digital application-specific integrated circuits in the United Kingdom, India, and Brazil. It also offers a portfolio of core IP products covering cryptography, radar, and communications systems; and semiconductor design consultation services.

