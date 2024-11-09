Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bowlero Q2 Earnings

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Bowlero in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 5th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Bowlero’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Bowlero’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS.
Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.30. Bowlero had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $260.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.
Bowlero Price Performance
Shares of BOWL opened at $11.50 on Thursday. Bowlero has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average of $12.16.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOWL. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Bowlero by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,817,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,597,000 after buying an additional 275,525 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Bowlero by 6.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,646,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,004,000 after acquiring an additional 205,902 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Bowlero by 101.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 363,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 183,252 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Bowlero during the second quarter worth about $2,648,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 164,603 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bowlero Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Bowlero’s payout ratio is currently -36.06%.
About Bowlero
Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
