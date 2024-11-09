Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 174.4% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $120.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.31. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.20 and a 1 year high of $131.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.30. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

