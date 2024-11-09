Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 29.5% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth about $226,000.

Shares of BATS:PAPR opened at $36.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.87.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

