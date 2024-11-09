Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 201 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,071 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,242 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,052,732,000 after buying an additional 363,565 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 263.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,294,746 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,639,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563,668 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 28.0% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,071,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,255,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,973 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,117,357 shares of the software company’s stock worth $523,940,000 after purchasing an additional 81,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 100.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,642,973 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,554,000 after purchasing an additional 825,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $136,499.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,916,693.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $136,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,916,693.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,682,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,730. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,280 shares of company stock valued at $5,200,929. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $305.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.49, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $275.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.05. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.32 and a 52 week high of $307.17.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Autodesk from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Autodesk from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho set a $260.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $242.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.95.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

