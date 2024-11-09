Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 2,253 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 2,396.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trademark Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 83.3% during the first quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $453,000. BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 238,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,498,000 after purchasing an additional 52,788 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

MGV stock opened at $131.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.14 and a twelve month high of $131.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.89 and a 200 day moving average of $122.69.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.