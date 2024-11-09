Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 700 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 101.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 35.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,760,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,613,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW opened at $211.26 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $167.39 and a fifty-two week high of $215.82. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.39.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.