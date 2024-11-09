Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 842 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the second quarter worth $33,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on CSX in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.61.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $30.13 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.82.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

