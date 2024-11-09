Farther Finance Advisors LLC Grows Stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 826.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 18.1% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,188,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,548,000 after buying an additional 1,711,268 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 25.0% in the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 6,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times during the first quarter worth about $42,434,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in New York Times by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,912,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,131,000 after buying an additional 482,200 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in New York Times by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,424,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,164,000 after buying an additional 438,680 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYT opened at $56.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 1.02. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $41.55 and a twelve month high of $57.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.29.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $640.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.00 million. New York Times had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 17.75%. New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 18,300 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $986,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,487,546.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of New York Times from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of New York Times from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of New York Times from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Times currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.43.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

