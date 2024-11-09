Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $274,000 Holdings in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of Airgain worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Airgain by 3.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 66,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 0.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 352,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Airgain by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 426,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 32,521 shares in the last quarter. 52.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AIRG shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Airgain from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Airgain from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Airgain Trading Up 2.3 %

AIRG stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.37 million, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 0.69. Airgain, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.97.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 29.18% and a negative net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $15.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airgain Profile

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.

