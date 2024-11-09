Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $295,000 Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 238.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 343.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $105.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.94 and a 200-day moving average of $88.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $68.97 and a one year high of $108.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 37.31%.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $529,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,756 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,184.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Peter Cherecwich sold 16,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.18, for a total value of $1,698,972.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,397 shares in the company, valued at $462,476.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,184.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,906 shares of company stock worth $8,176,652. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

