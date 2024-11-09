Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $311,000 Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 94.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RGA. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $424,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 32.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $264,734.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,812.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $224.06 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $154.89 and a 12 month high of $227.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.82. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.57 earnings per share. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $228.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $238.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.38.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

