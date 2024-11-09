Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $321,000 Stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 2,139.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUSB. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,548,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,706,000 after purchasing an additional 69,352 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 39.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 972,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,176,000 after buying an additional 276,376 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 766,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,966,000 after buying an additional 18,774 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1,307.8% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 491,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,339,000 after buying an additional 456,308 shares during the period. Finally, David Kennon Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 447,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,342,000 after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares during the period.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.60.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2084 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.