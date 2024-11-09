Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $324,000 Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AON. Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its stake in AON by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 21,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 5.8% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 3.8% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its stake in AON by 0.5% in the third quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 374,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in AON by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AON stock opened at $383.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $389.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. AON’s payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on AON from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AON from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $359.19.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

