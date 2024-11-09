Farther Finance Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPD. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $30.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.99. The company has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.65%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

