Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 124 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,088 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,114,000 after acquiring an additional 21,877 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Quanta Services by 9.9% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 30,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 7.9% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,725,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $34,087,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $155,595,938.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Quanta Services news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total value of $6,318,302.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $34,087,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,595,938.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $319.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $302.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $283.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.27.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $330.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $294.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.13. The firm has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.06 and a beta of 1.01. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.10 and a 12 month high of $333.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.26. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.64%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

