Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 203 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $155.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.62 and a 200 day moving average of $140.52. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.