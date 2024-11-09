Farther Finance Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC cut its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WST. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 593,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $195,556,000 after buying an additional 37,702 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 500,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $198,117,000 after buying an additional 61,247 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 401,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,095,000 after acquiring an additional 45,208 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $99,258,000 after acquiring an additional 26,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 288,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,075,000 after buying an additional 30,253 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.40, for a total value of $218,211.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,253 shares in the company, valued at $388,931.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WST opened at $323.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06, a PEG ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.00. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.00 and a 1-year high of $413.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $303.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.91.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.62 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.87%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

