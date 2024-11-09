Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 2,153 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 49.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 93,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,580,000 after acquiring an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $154.15 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $107.46 and a 1 year high of $155.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.24 and its 200 day moving average is $138.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

