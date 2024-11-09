Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 6,854 Shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,854 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Franklin FTSE India ETF alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. KWB Wealth lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 11,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 98,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FLIN opened at $39.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.76 and its 200-day moving average is $39.87. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $42.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.52.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.