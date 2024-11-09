Financial Analysis: PodcastOne (PODC) vs. Its Peers

PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) is one of 117 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare PodcastOne to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares PodcastOne and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PodcastOne -34.67% -96.68% -62.27% PodcastOne Competitors -13.96% -29.43% -3.82%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PodcastOne and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PodcastOne $43.30 million -$14.73 million -1.96 PodcastOne Competitors $8.66 billion $1.84 billion -35,690.13

Volatility and Risk

PodcastOne’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than PodcastOne. PodcastOne is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

PodcastOne has a beta of -2.48, meaning that its stock price is 348% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PodcastOne’s peers have a beta of 1.29, meaning that their average stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.9% of PodcastOne shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of PodcastOne shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for PodcastOne and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PodcastOne 0 0 3 0 3.00 PodcastOne Competitors 1181 4795 10799 316 2.60

PodcastOne currently has a consensus price target of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 227.59%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 3.47%. Given PodcastOne’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PodcastOne is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

PodcastOne peers beat PodcastOne on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne, Inc. operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform. The company was formerly known as Courtside Group, Inc. and changed its name to PodcastOne, Inc. in September 2023. PodcastOne, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Beverly Hills, California. PodcastOne, Inc. is a subsidiary of LiveOne, Inc.

