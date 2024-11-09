Financial Review: MetaWorks Platforms (MWRK) vs. Its Rivals

MetaWorks Platforms (OTCMKTS:MWRK – Get Free Report) is one of 192 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare MetaWorks Platforms to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

MetaWorks Platforms has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MetaWorks Platforms’ competitors have a beta of 1.31, meaning that their average share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MetaWorks Platforms and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MetaWorks Platforms N/A -249.65% -157.91% MetaWorks Platforms Competitors -15.27% -155.93% -4.98%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MetaWorks Platforms $410,000.00 -$5.65 million -0.18 MetaWorks Platforms Competitors $4.07 billion $453.55 million -5.71

This table compares MetaWorks Platforms and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

MetaWorks Platforms’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than MetaWorks Platforms. MetaWorks Platforms is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.1% of MetaWorks Platforms shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MetaWorks Platforms and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MetaWorks Platforms 0 1 0 0 2.00 MetaWorks Platforms Competitors 910 5959 12230 318 2.62

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 4.93%. Given MetaWorks Platforms’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MetaWorks Platforms has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

MetaWorks Platforms competitors beat MetaWorks Platforms on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

MetaWorks Platforms Company Profile

MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. provides blockchain and Web3 development platform. It offers turnkey set of services for companies to develop and integrate blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies into their business operations. The company provides business development and technical services; blockchain and technology program management services; customer development services; business launch services; and post-business launch support services. The company was formerly known as CurrencyWorks Inc. and changed its name to MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. in August 2022. MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Fairfield, California.

