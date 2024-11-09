First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,536 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get First Horizon alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Horizon by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,574,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,640,000 after buying an additional 627,730 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,389,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,946 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 28.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,515,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,346 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 46.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,370,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558,129 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in First Horizon by 5.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,025,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,187,000 after purchasing an additional 692,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Stock Performance

First Horizon stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $10.96 and a 12-month high of $20.11.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.63 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 15.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

First Horizon declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on First Horizon from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of First Horizon from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on First Horizon

Insider Transactions at First Horizon

In other First Horizon news, EVP David T. Popwell sold 100,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $1,996,255.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 519,926 shares in the company, valued at $10,278,937.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.